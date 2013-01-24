Werner Satter
General Manager Experience Solutions
A strategic approach: Our consultants collaborate with clinical teams to gather insights and work towards insightful solutions.
The Philips co-create methodology is an iterative, people-centric, and multi-disciplinary approach to creative innovation and problem solving. Based on a mindset of collaboration, it extracts thoughts, intentions, and creative ideas via a facilitated workshop.
Active participation is garnered from physicians, patients, healthcare management, and other stakeholders. Co-creation is ideal for addressing complex, multi-stakeholder challenges in healthcare.
