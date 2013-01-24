Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging. Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.

Always there, always on

Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.



The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.

Understanding your needs, designed for you

To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.