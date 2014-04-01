Maintenance services

At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology. We’re committed to helping you drive performance, usability and interoperability by keeping your technology sustainable and reliable. Turn to us for technical phone support, on-site support and remote problem resolution directly from experts with deep clinical insights.

Whether you are looking for short or long-term services for Philips or multi-vendor equipment and software, we can work with you to choose the most appropriate options that complements your in-house capabilities and budget.