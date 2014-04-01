Care management redesign for improved population health at AMITA Health



AMITA Health, one of the largest health systems in the Midwest, was looking to redesign its Care Management program in preparation for their transition to value-based care.



They had engaged other consulting firms but those initiatives had not achieved the cultural shift needed. AMITA Health challenged Philips to transform their system – as well as their own mindset - to provide strong, patient-centric population health management aligned with their vision of delivering efficient, high-quality, faith-based care.



Philips collaborated with AMITA Health to deliver a new Care Management platform supporting improved communication and coordination of care for high risk patients across the AMITA Health continuum.