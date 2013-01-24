Augusta University Health (AU Health) was looking to increase capacity and enhance patient experience by improving their inter-department coordination and collaboration. They hoped new innovation would help to attract new patients.
The Philips consulting team worked with AU Health to create the new organization and implement operational improvement initiatives. AU Health achieved significant results, including:
The Philips team assessed technology utilization, care processes, and patient navigation. Several performance improvement initiatives were identified.
Philips recommended AU Health create a new Care Facilitation Organization combining the following departments:
A training program was established covering new processes, roles and responsibilities, system utilization, and more.
Finally, a multi-disciplinary, enterprise-wide approach was developed to enhance care coordination, increase patient throughput, and overall patient satisfaction.
Philips helped Augusta University Health create the new Care Facilitation Organization and implement operational improvement initiatives to increase technology utilization and patient workflow.
These changes helped AU Health achieve:
Shyma Adams
Consultant