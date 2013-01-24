>87% reduction in transfusion frequency
(from 4.5% to 0.6%)1
>90% reduction in average units transfused (from 0.1 to 0.01 units per patient)1
> 73% to 32% reduction in the percentage of patients receiving 3 or more units2*
> 47% reduction in average units transfused (1.9 to 1.0 per patient)2*
Philips and Masimo have teamed up to create the future of measurements and monitoring.
Continuous visibility of key patient measurement parameters.
Masimo clinical claims are referenced on this web page. All studies available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/
(1)
(2) Awada WN et al J Clin Mon it Comput. DOI 10.1007/s10877-015-9660-4.
*Study Protocol: In each group, if researchers noted SpHb trended downward below 10 g/dl, a red blood cell transfusion was started and continued until SpHb** trended upward above 10 g/dl. The transfusion threshold of 10 g/dl was predetermined by the study protocol and may not be appropriate for all patients. Blood sampling was the same for the control and test group. Arterial blood was drawn from a 20 gauge radial. **SpHb monitoring is not intended to replace lab testing. Blood samples should be analyzed by lab instruments prior to clinical decision making.