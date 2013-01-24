Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Patient monitoring
masimo rainbow set main

Continuous monitoring and measurements. Advanced clinical insight.

Philips IntelliVue with
Masimo rainbow SET™

Philips patient monitoring with Masimo technology provides non-invasive, continuous haemoglobin monitoring you can rely on – at the point of care. Maintain consistent visibility on your patient's condition between invasive haemoglobin samples. Streamline workflows and drive down costs while providing clinically proven patient monitoring across care settings.

Learn about the Philips and Masimo partnership
Masimo - continuous monitoring technology partner
Request information

Measure value with Masimo technology


Philips lntelliVue with Masimo rainbow SET expands clinical capabilities without burdening operations.

Provides accurate hemoglobin measurement

Provides accurate haemoglobin measurement

Stay informed about changes in your patient's haemoglobin - in between invasive blood samples.
Works with your IT

Works with your IT

Capture additional continuous data and feed it securely to the EMR via existing infrastructure.
Works with your IT

Supports your hospital's workflows

View trends, key measurement parameters and more, at the bedside and during transport.

Non-invasive measurement technology – in clinical practice


Peer reviews have found that using SpHb® monitoring in conjunction with invasive blood sampling can deliver value in A&E, OR, and during transport.

Stat icon 1

In low blood loss surgical applications

Reduces unnecessary transfusions

>87% reduction in transfusion frequency

(from 4.5% to 0.6%)1

 

>90% reduction in average units transfused (from 0.1 to 0.01 units per patient)1

Stat icon 2

In high blood loss surgical applications

Reduces unnecessary transfusions

> 73% to 32% reduction in the percentage of patients receiving 3 or more units2*

 

> 47% reduction in average units transfused (1.9 to 1.0 per patient)2*

Initiate timely transfusions when transfusions are needed
Learn more about Masimo rainbow SET technology
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Read more about Philips and Masimo

The partnership

The partnership

 

Philips and Masimo have teamed up to create the future of measurements and monitoring.

Read more
Rainbow SET Technology

rainbow SET measurement technology

 

Continuous visibility of key patient measurement parameters.

Read more

More in critical care monitoring

References


Masimo clinical claims are referenced on this web page. All studies available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/

(1) Transt. 2014. 5:237.DOl:10.4172/2155-9864.1000237

(2) Awada WN et al J Clin Mon it Comput. DOI 10.1007/s10877-015-9660-4.

*Study Protocol: In each group, if researchers noted SpHb trended downward below 10 g/dl, a red blood cell transfusion was started and continued until SpHb** trended upward above 10 g/dl. The transfusion threshold of 10 g/dl was predetermined by the study protocol and may not be appropriate for all patients. Blood sampling was the same for the control and test group. Arterial blood was drawn from a 20 gauge radial. **SpHb monitoring is not intended to replace lab testing. Blood samples should be analyzed by lab instruments prior to clinical decision making.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand