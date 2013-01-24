Common measurement parameters
SpO2 -
SpHb1 - provides continuous visibility to changes – or lack of changes – in
PVi -
SPO2 non-invasive oxygen saturation
SpHb non-invasive continuous haemoglobin
PVi Pleth Variability index
Pi PERF Perfusion index
SpOC non-invasive oxygen content
SpMet non-invasive methaemoglobin
SpCO Carboxyhemoglobin
RRa or RRac Acoustic respiration
Horizon trends clearly indicate timely changes in patient condition – to aid you to quickly identify meaningful clinical deviations and take appropriate actions.
Philips IntelliVue monitoring platform fits securely into your hospital’s IT environment to capture timely patient data and feed it to the EMR.
With more than 1 million monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue family of monitoring solutions offers a proven track record for quality.
>87% reduction in transfusion frequency
(from 4.5% to 0.6%)2
>90% reduction in average units transfused (from 0.1 to 0.01 units per patient)2
> 73% to 32% reduction in the percentage of patients receiving 3 or more units3*
> 47% reduction in average units transfused (1.9 to 1.0 per patient)3*
Philips and Masimo have teamed up to create the future of measurements and monitoring.
Masimo clinical claims are referenced on this web page. All studies available at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/
(1) SpHb** monitoring is not intended to replace lab testing. Blood samples should be analyzed by lab instruments prior to clinical decision making.
(2)
(3) Awada WN et al J Clin Mon it Comput. DOI 10.1007/s10877-015-9660-4.
*Study Protocol: In each group, if researchers noted SpHb trended downward below 10 g/dl, a red blood cell transfusion was started and continued until SpHb trended upward above 10 g/dl. The transfusion threshold of 10 g/dl was predetermined by the study protocol and may not be appropriate for all patients. Blood sampling was the same for the control and test group.