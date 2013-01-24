Two DVI-D-out connections at the mobile viewing station provide digital output of left and right monitor images without any loss of signal quality for display on compatible external monitors with DVI-D-in. Specifications: • 2 * DVI-D-out (left and right monitor signal) • Signal: 1280x1024@60Hz • Video and USB cables may only be connected when in compliance with the precautions described in IEC 60601-1-1. (e.g. extra grounding or separation, depending on the location and use of the connected system parts).
