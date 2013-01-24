Home
Laser Aimer for Zenition

Laser Aimer

for Zenition

Laser Aiming Device for use at the Image Intensifier side. It projects a light crosshair towards the tank, indicating the center of the X-ray beam enabling alignment of the C-arm without X-ray. Including battery power supply with auto-switch off circuitry (after 60 sec). Includes low battery indicator function.

