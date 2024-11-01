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Philips Respironics DreamWear Mask System

Mask with multiple cushion options

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With millions of masks and interchangeable cushions sold globally, Philips Respironics’ DreamWear mask portfolio has a proven legacy of delivering the care patients deserve. DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep.¹*

Contact & support
Features
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Great option for those who sleep in different positions

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
  • Features top-of-head air delivery
  • Great option for those who sleep in different positions
  • Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face
See all features
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Great option for those who sleep in different positions

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Not all cushions are available in all markets.

  • *DreamWear Silicone Pillows and Full Face
  • ¹Based on data gathered from three Philips-sponsored clinical trials (N=85, N=81, N=131) assessing subjective patient feedback on the masks. Trials were conducted between August 2017 and August 2020.
  • ²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)

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