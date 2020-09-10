dS Filp Top Head Coil is the new generation Breeze head coil with Prodiva 1.5T. A smart design, by which the head top coil can be adapted to different patients’ head size and brought closer to the head. The new design of this coil can increase SNR for brain imaging up to 15%.¹
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