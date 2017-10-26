Search terms

dStream MSK S coil

MR coil

Find similar products

Breeze Workflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK S (dStream MSK Small) coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. MSK exams with the dS MSK S coil can be performed while the dS NeuroVascular coils are still present on the table, connected and actively decoupled. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK S coil.

Contact & support
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*

What does this mean?

Final CEE consent

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

You are entering a Philips Healthcare Australia website
Please select the checkbox

The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).

By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.

Continue Cancel