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dStream NeuroVascularSpine coil

MR Coil

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The dS (dStream) NeuroVascularSpine coil (NVS) is an integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro and neurovascular-related imaging. It includes the NeuroVascular coil, combined with the Posterior coil. In combination with the optional anterior coils this coil solution extends imaging of the body, MSK and extremities. The dStream digital RF architecture enables an exceptional signal to noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance.

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