The Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW digital IVUS catheter is the only .018” OTW catheter on the market. This catheter enables physicians to see clearly and treat optimally through tip-to-tail improvements. Key features such as tapered tip, robust shaft, an over-the-wire platform, and longer working length allow for outstanding deliverability, improved workflow, and enhanced image durability.
