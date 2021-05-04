Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW Digital IVUS catheter

The Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW digital IVUS catheter is the only .018” OTW catheter on the market. This catheter enables physicians to see clearly and treat optimally through tip-to-tail improvements. Key features such as tapered tip, robust shaft, an over-the-wire platform, and longer working length allow for outstanding deliverability, improved workflow, and enhanced image durability.