DreamStation BiPAP autoSV Servo-ventilation system

DreamStation BiPAP autoSV

Servo-ventilation system

For patients with central sleep apnea, complex sleep apnea and periodic breathing, DreamStation BiPAP autoSV is designed to deliver optimal ventilation with minimal intervention. Its clinically proven algorithm provides support when needed, and works with patient breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure, pressure support and machine breaths - so your patients can experience comfortable, restful sleep.

Specifications

General
General
Pressure range
  • 4 to 30 H2O
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-minute increments)
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to EPAP or EPAP MIN
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (without humidifier); 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (with humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (without humidifier); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w/ humidifier); Including power supply
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Voltage
  • 100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Amperage
  • 2.0-1.0 A
  • *Lee-Chiong, T., et al., Clinical update of BiPAP autoSV for treatment of Sleep Disordered Breathing, Philips white paper, Sept. 2015

