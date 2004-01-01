Philips adapter cable for Masimo rainbow SET™ pulse oximetry helps to overcome the challenges of low perfusion and motion artifact that limit conventional pulse oximetry. This straight connector adapter cable is for use with rainbow and M-LNCS SpO2 Sensors. Masimo part number 3342. Note: Use only with Masimo rainbow™ enabled-monitors.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Latex-free
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.