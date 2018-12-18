Point-and-shoot simplicity and reliable uptime make the Zenition 50 mobile C-arm with image intensifier the ideal systems for intensive use in interventions and surgeries. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilties.
Save valuable time
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Mobile C-arm
Accelerate training
Refurbishment process
Boost return on investment
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Maintain high standards
Carry out complex procedures
Take on challenging cases
Decrease delays and discussion
A smoother day for everyone
Easy to operate by one user
Streamline fleet management
Quick service and sharing
Save valuable time
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - Mobile C-arm
Accelerate training
Refurbishment process
Boost return on investment
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Maintain high standards
Carry out complex procedures
Take on challenging cases
Decrease delays and discussion
A smoother day for everyone
Easy to operate by one user
Streamline fleet management
Quick service and sharing
|X-ray generator
|
|X-ray tube
|
|Nominal power
|
|Image Intensifier
|
|TV camera type
|
|Constant beam filtration
|
|Nominal II formats
|
|Image processing
|
|Stand monitor
|
|Analog video out
|
|Video in
|
|Digital video out (optional)
|
|USB storage
|
|Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
|
|Stand monitor
|
|Handheld remote control
|
|Touchscreen
|
|ViewForum
|
|Image Viewer
|
|Vascular Extension
|
|C-arm depth
|
|Rotation
|
|Free space within C-arm
|
|Source Image Distance
|
|Angulation
|
|Extended angulation (optional)
|
|Lowest lateral working position
|
|X-ray generator
|
|X-ray tube
|
|Image Intensifier
|
|TV camera type
|
|X-ray generator
|
|X-ray tube
|
|Nominal power
|
|Image Intensifier
|
|TV camera type
|
|Constant beam filtration
|
|Nominal II formats
|
|Image processing
|
|Stand monitor
|
|Analog video out
|
|Video in
|
|Digital video out (optional)
|
|USB storage
|
|Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
|
|Stand monitor
|
|Handheld remote control
|
|Touchscreen
|
|ViewForum
|
|Image Viewer
|
|Vascular Extension
|
|C-arm depth
|
|Rotation
|
|Free space within C-arm
|
|Source Image Distance
|
|Angulation
|
|Extended angulation (optional)
|
|Lowest lateral working position
|
The Hand-held Remote Control allows tableside access while being within sterile zone to the imaging modes and to the main image handling functions. For this purpose, the remote control can be placed in a transparent sterile cover. The remote control has an IR transmitter that communicates with the receiver located on top of the Mobile View Station.
The Wireless Footswitch streamlines workflow, reduces clutter, and simplifies preparation and clean-up. Clinicians can wirelessly control the C-arm from any convenient position around the table.
The LCD Touch screen lets you control the Mobile View Station functions by means of a touch screen. Touch screen user interface to easily operate the system: infra-red technology permits touch-screen access to the graphical user interface on the live monitor (left monitor) without sacrificing image quality. Patient administration, post-processing or export functionality are intuitively accessed at the tip of your finger. Touchscreen is compatible with the High Brightness color LCD monitor and the Standard color LCD monitor. The (image) quality of the monitors is unaffected by the touchscreen.
Laser Aiming Device for use at the Image Intensifier side. It projects a light crosshair towards the tank, indicating the center of the X-ray beam enabling alignment of the C-arm without X-ray. Including battery power supply with auto-switch off circuitry (after 60 sec). Includes low battery indicator function.
Returning the C-arm to the exact position to check placement of a pedicle screw during spinal surgery can require additional scout images without extra positioning guidance. With Position Memory, you can store a previous position and recall it when needed to speed up re-positioning.
The wireless network option improves the OR workflow through wireless connection with your facility’s archiving system and a hospital network without requiring a physical connection (network cable). This increases the flexibility and mobility to transfer patient data between the system and networked archives such as a PACS and RIS. Images, DICOM worklists and MPPS can wirelessly be transferred to the hospital IT systems, reducing the cable clutter in the OR. Option details: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g Security: AES, TKIP and WEP encryption FIPS 140-2 validated Authentication protocols: PSK, IEEE 802.1x EAP-TLSand PEAP
The cardiac extension offers the ideal package for cardiac interventions by a combination of dedicated cardiac exam types, high pulse rates, EP filter and the standard memory of 140.000 images. It provides an extensive range cardiac imaging tools like: Dedicated cardiac exam types with anatomical programmed fluoroscopy parameters for: - Electrophysiology procedures, - Advanced pacemaker placements - Cardiac procedures like Heart Valve Replacements. High pulse rate: 30 pulses per second with a maximum of 60mA delivers the power and technology enabling the sharp imaging of fast moving anatomy in the field of interest. EP Filter: Image setting that automatically reduces imaging artefacts (caused by 3D mapping /navigation systems) in EP procedures.
The pain exam consists of fluoroscopy and exposure modes for imaging dense objects. It additionally provides digital subtraction functionality to enable clear visualization of contrast injections. The subtraction functionality also makes it possible to image the exact vasculature in delicate regions of the spine to potentially reduce accidental injection in the vessels.
During complex cases like EVAR procedures (whiteboard) markers are often used to outline critical anatomical areas or contours of interest. This can smudge the monitor and the lines may not be fully legible. Our Outlining tool allows you to draw an outline digitally on an image on the touchscreen.. Simply press the undo button to correct or erase the outlining. It’s fast and simple. Outlines will remain on live monitor as a mask and user can use those outlines as a guidance to perofrm catheter navigation and guide wire advancements.
We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.
