Philips SideStream Plus breath-enhanced, reusable nebulizer is designed to improve drug delivery. Much less pressure is needed to open the inspiratory valve compared to other breath-enhanced nebulizers. For faster, easier treatment.
Easy action inspiratory valve boosts drug delivery
Patients do not need to use as much pressure to open the vertical inspiratory valve thanks to its easy-action mechanism. The valve opens on inspiration to boost medication delivery and closes on exhalation, preserving medication and reducing waste.
Fits under mask
Fits under mask for extra convenience
This valve fits easily under a mask, making treatments easier for pediatric and elderly patients. The modern handle design and angled mouthpiece also provide for more comfortable treatment.
Proven SideStream technology
Proven SideStream technology for faster delivery
This reusable nebulizer features our proven SideStream five-jet venturi design. SideStream nebulizers are easy to use with fewer parts to assemble or clean than other nebulizers. SideStream Plus provides a high respirable fraction and shortens treatment times.
Works with Sami the Seal
Works with Sami the Seal pediatric character mask
Works with Sami the Seal pediatric character mask
Excellent performance
Excellent performance documented in clinical studies
The SideStream Plus demonstrate excellent performance in particle size, respirable fraction, treatment time, and exhaled waste.*
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.