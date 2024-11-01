Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.
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58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Frequency
60
Hz
Average Power Consumption
350
W
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen concentration* (at 5 LPM)
93 +/- 3
%
Weight
14 (31) kg (lbs)
Outlet Pressure
5.5
PSI
Liter Flow
0.5-5
l/min
Sound level
45 (typical)
dB
Operating Temperature
12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
-34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
up to 95
%
Operating Altitude
0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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