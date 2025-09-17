SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the lightweight dS MSK coil. It delivers flexible positioning and efficient workflow. It is composed of two distinct and flexible coils, which support optimal image quality by granting freedom in coil positioning across three dimensions. MSK exams can be performed while the posterior coils (head/neck and spine) are still present on the table – connected and actively decoupled. The coils are compatible with SmartSelect, automatically detecting and selecting the coil elements to maximize SNR for the region of interest.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Coverage
|
|Weight
|
|Main Applications
|
|Coverage
|
|Weight
|
|Coverage
|
|Weight
|
|Main Applications
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.