Artificial intelligence

It supports solutions that adapt to people’s needs and extend their capabilities – helping healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes at lower cost, helping clinicians to spend more time understanding their data and applying it in a clinical setting, and helping consumers to live healthy lifestyles.
We believe a person’s health journey should be a connected journey that offers a seamless, integrated and highly personalized experience. A journey in which people are increasingly engaged with their own health and get support from professional care teams, as needed and when needed.
Philips IntelliSpace Portal uses machine learning to improve the clinician’s workflow.
Our Philips HealthSuite digital platform offers both a native cloud-based infrastructure and the core services needed to develop and run a new generation of connected healthcare applications. It is purpose-built for the complex challenges of healthcare, featuring deep clinical databases, patient privacy, industry standards and protocols, and personal and population data visualizations. It lays a solid foundation for an open and secure ecosystem of AI-enabled solutions.