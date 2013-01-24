The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

What you can do to reduce it

2020 brings uncertain times, fluctuating demand and economic pressure to your radiology department. Radiology departments are encountering even more patients who are feeling fearful and anxious, which can disrupt the diagnostic imaging process.

Medical staff may also experience increased anxiety and unknowingly transfer those feelings to patients.

It’s therefore more important than ever to offer a better patient experience.

In this paper, Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.