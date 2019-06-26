Our new Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation technology is being developed to add additional capabilities to manage X-ray dose (1 in picture above). The technology uses high-resolution optical cameras integrated in the flat panel X-ray detector (2) to image the surface of the patient. It then combines the external view captured by the cameras, and the internal 3D view of the patient acquired by the X-ray system, to construct a 3D augmented-reality view of the patient’s external and internal anatomy (3). This real-time 3D view of the patient’s spine in relation to the planned path, aims to improve procedure planning, surgical tool navigation and implant accuracy, as well as reduce procedure times. The Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation technology has the following characteristics:

Displays 4 optical views of planned path on patient. Optical navigation technology reduces use of X-ray dose in the OR

Provides high-resolution 3D volume rendering from an acquired cone beam CT scan



Offers intra-operative 3D imaging for navigation and validation

Automatic patient motion compensation with non-invasive markers, eliminating use of invasive reference frame

Automatic device tracking to follow progression of the needle towards the pedicle