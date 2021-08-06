Service Providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

We may share your personal information with the following service providers:

IT and Cloud Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services

Analytics Service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Adobe Analytics, and Apptentive such as marketing analytics and reporting tools.

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal information similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal information only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal information.

Other third parties

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal information for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal information they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

If Philips intends to share personal information with a third party that uses your personal information for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal information.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal information directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal information to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

Cross-border transfer

Your personal information may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers. To the extent that this involves the disclosure of your personal information to a third party or service provider, Philips will only disclose your personal information to countries which have data protection rules which protect your personal information in a way that is substantially similar to the Australian Privacy Principles set out in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) or to the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ), as applicable, and Philips will take such steps as are reasonable in the circumstances to protect your personal information in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles or the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ), as applicable. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal information.

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal information for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. We will retain any sensitive information which constitutes health information (as defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ)) in line with the relevant State or Territory legislation or the Health Information Privacy Code 2020 (NZ), as applicable. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).

