The SleepMapper mobile application (“App”) provides you with information and control over your SmartSleep device and Somneo device and other services (“Services”). This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data and information we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. SleepMapper uses personal information collected or processed by the SmartSleep, and Somneo device(s) (“Device”) and/or the SleepMapper mobile application (“App”). This Privacy Notice applies to personal information collected or processed by the Device and/or the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”). Please also read our Cookie Notice (which can be found when you access the App) and Terms of Use, which describes the terms under which you use our Services.
The SleepMapper mobile application (“App”) provides you with information and control over your SmartSleep device and Somneo device and other services (“Services”). This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data and information we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.
SleepMapper uses personal information collected or processed by the SmartSleep, and Somneo device(s) (“Device”) and/or the SleepMapper mobile application (“App”).
This Privacy Notice applies to personal information collected or processed by the Device and/or the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).
Please also read our Cookie Notice (which can be found when you access the App) and Terms of Use, which describes the terms under which you use our Services.
We receive or collect personal information, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download, install the Device or the App, or use our Services. We may use this personal information to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, support, and market our Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. You can decline to have your personal information collected or processed, but this may mean that you will not be able to use all the Services provided by the App.
We receive or collect personal information, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download, install the Device or the App, or use our Services. We may use this personal information to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, support, and market our Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. You can decline to have your personal information collected or processed, but this may mean that you will not be able to use all the Services provided by the App.
Sensitive Information Before we collect sensitive information, we will inform you and ask for your consent. The sensitive information collected in the App includes your sleep patterns, sleep metrics such as when you went to sleep; when you wake; your total sleep time; your slow wave activity; tones delivered by the device; duration of tones delivered; your sleep stages; how many times you wake at night and for how long. Additionally, environmental sensor data such as temperature, humidity, light level and sound pressure in the room will be collected if you are using the Somneo device. You may withdraw your consent at any time using the contact details at the end of this notice, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on the consent before withdrawing your consent. We ask that you do not send us or disclose any sensitive information (e.g., information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, sexual orientation, health information, criminal background, credit information, employee record information or tax file number information) on or through the App or otherwise to us.
Sensitive Information
Before we collect sensitive information, we will inform you and ask for your consent. The sensitive information collected in the App includes your sleep patterns, sleep metrics such as when you went to sleep; when you wake; your total sleep time; your slow wave activity; tones delivered by the device; duration of tones delivered; your sleep stages; how many times you wake at night and for how long. Additionally, environmental sensor data such as temperature, humidity, light level and sound pressure in the room will be collected if you are using the Somneo device. You may withdraw your consent at any time using the contact details at the end of this notice, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on the consent before withdrawing your consent.
We ask that you do not send us or disclose any sensitive information (e.g., information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, sexual orientation, health information, criminal background, credit information, employee record information or tax file number information) on or through the App or otherwise to us.
Account Information We collect your personal information when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or you can create a new Philips account. The personal information we collect includes your username, name, email address, country, language and password.
Account Information
We collect your personal information when you create an account. You may login to the App using a MyPhilips account or you can create a new Philips account. The personal information we collect includes your username, name, email address, country, language and password.
Other Provided Data We collect the data that you enter into the App, including your gender, birth date (month/year), your average sleep time and your target sleep time.
Other Provided Data
We collect the data that you enter into the App, including your gender, birth date (month/year), your average sleep time and your target sleep time.
Device Data We may collect device-specific information when you install, access, or use the Device. This includes information about your Device, including the unique user device number. We also collect session and usage data, which is related to your use of the Device. If you use the SmartSleep Device, the Device records sleep patterns, signal and impedance, sleep metrics such as: when you went to sleep, when you wake, your total sleep time, your slow wave activity, tones delivered by the device, duration of tones delivered, your sleep stages, how many times you wake at night, and for how long and syncs it to the App. This data also includes unique user Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device. If you use the Somneo Device, the Device records device settings, and environmental sensor data such as temperature, humidity, light level and sound pressure and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique user Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
Device Data
We may collect device-specific information when you install, access, or use the Device. This includes information about your Device, including the unique user device number. We also collect session and usage data, which is related to your use of the Device.
If you use the SmartSleep Device, the Device records sleep patterns, signal and impedance, sleep metrics such as: when you went to sleep, when you wake, your total sleep time, your slow wave activity, tones delivered by the device, duration of tones delivered, your sleep stages, how many times you wake at night, and for how long and syncs it to the App. This data also includes unique user Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device.
If you use the Somneo Device, the Device records device settings, and environmental sensor data such as temperature, humidity, light level and sound pressure and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique user Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
Cookies We use cookies, tags or similar technologies to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal information including your unique user Device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App. For further information about the use of cookies or other similar technologies used in this App, please read our Cookie Notice, which you find under the privacy setting of the App. Location Data When you allow access to location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device. You can at any time block geo-location collection through the settings of your App or mobile device.
Cookies
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal information including your unique user Device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.
For further information about the use of cookies or other similar technologies used in this App, please read our Cookie Notice, which you find under the privacy setting of the App.
Location Data
When you allow access to location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device. You can at any time block geo-location collection through the settings of your App or mobile device.
Customer support You may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide you customer support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Customer support
You may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Philips, and how to contact you so we can provide you customer support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Combined Data We may combine your personal information, including account data, other data provided by you, Device data, cookies, location data, data collected during your interactions emails, apps and connected products, IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap and location details. We combine and use anonymized data to help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, device(s), our products and services and to develop new products and services. We may combine and use anonymized data collected from the device and App and share with other companies of the Philips Group and with trusted third parties, and/or otherwise to further scientific research related to sleep, for clinical or scientific publication purposes, such as peer-reviewed journals, white papers, or professional symposiums, which may be used for product marketing communication purposes. If you purchase additional Philips connected devices we may combine the data from the devices within the App to improve your sleep experience and App functionality only after we have obtained your consent to do so.
Combined Data
We may combine your personal information, including account data, other data provided by you, Device data, cookies, location data, data collected during your interactions emails, apps and connected products, IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap and location details. We combine and use anonymized data to help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, device(s), our products and services and to develop new products and services. We may combine and use anonymized data collected from the device and App and share with other companies of the Philips Group and with trusted third parties, and/or otherwise to further scientific research related to sleep, for clinical or scientific publication purposes, such as peer-reviewed journals, white papers, or professional symposiums, which may be used for product marketing communication purposes.
If you purchase additional Philips connected devices we may combine the data from the devices within the App to improve your sleep experience and App functionality only after we have obtained your consent to do so.
Marketing If you provide consent by opting-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.
Marketing
If you provide consent by opting-in to receive promotional communications about Philips products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time.
Permissions The App may request your permission to access your phone or sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos, agenda, or contacts) on your mobile device.
Permissions
The App may request your permission to access your phone or sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos, agenda, or contacts) on your mobile device.
With whom is Personal information shared? Philips may disclose your personal information to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
With whom is Personal information shared?
Philips may disclose your personal information to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Service Providers We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services. We may share your personal information with the following service providers: These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services These providers deliver specific services for Adobe Analytics, and Apptentive such as marketing analytics and reporting tools. Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal information similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal information only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal information. Other third parties Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal information for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal information they collect, how they use, process and protect them. If Philips intends to share personal information with a third party that uses your personal information for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal information. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal information directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal information to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner. Cross-border transfer Your personal information may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers. To the extent that this involves the disclosure of your personal information to a third party or service provider, Philips will only disclose your personal information to countries which have data protection rules which protect your personal information in a way that is substantially similar to the Australian Privacy Principles set out in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) or to the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ), as applicable, and Philips will take such steps as are reasonable in the circumstances to protect your personal information in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles or the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ), as applicable. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal information. How long do we keep your data? We will retain your personal information for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. We will retain any sensitive information which constitutes health information (as defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ)) in line with the relevant State or Territory legislation or the Health Information Privacy Code 2020 (NZ), as applicable. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Service Providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.
We may share your personal information with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services
These providers deliver specific services for Adobe Analytics, and Apptentive such as marketing analytics and reporting tools.
Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal information similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal information only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal information.
Other third parties
Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal information for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal information they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
If Philips intends to share personal information with a third party that uses your personal information for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal information.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal information directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal information to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Cross-border transfer
Your personal information may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers. To the extent that this involves the disclosure of your personal information to a third party or service provider, Philips will only disclose your personal information to countries which have data protection rules which protect your personal information in a way that is substantially similar to the Australian Privacy Principles set out in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) or to the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ), as applicable, and Philips will take such steps as are reasonable in the circumstances to protect your personal information in accordance with the Australian Privacy Principles or the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ), as applicable. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal information.
How long do we keep your data?
We will retain your personal information for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. We will retain any sensitive information which constitutes health information (as defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and the Privacy Act 2020 (NZ)) in line with the relevant State or Territory legislation or the Health Information Privacy Code 2020 (NZ), as applicable. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Your choices and rights You can access Philips’ privacy policy online at (Australia) https://www.philips.com.au/a-w/privacy-notice.html. (New Zealand) https://www.philips.co.nz/a-w/privacy-notice.html, which sets out how you can submit a request to access or correct any personal information that you have previously provided to us, how you can make a privacy-related complaint and Philips’ privacy-related complaint-handling process. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region. You may also contact us at [email protected]. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law. Please note, in some situations, we may be legally permitted to not correct your personal information. In your request, please make clear what personal information you would like to access or correct. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal information associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.
Your choices and rights
You can access Philips’ privacy policy online at (Australia) https://www.philips.com.au/a-w/privacy-notice.html. (New Zealand) https://www.philips.co.nz/a-w/privacy-notice.html, which sets out how you can submit a request to access or correct any personal information that you have previously provided to us, how you can make a privacy-related complaint and Philips’ privacy-related complaint-handling process. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region. You may also contact us at [email protected]. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law. Please note, in some situations, we may be legally permitted to not correct your personal information.
In your request, please make clear what personal information you would like to access or correct. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal information associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.
We protect your personal information We take seriously our duty to protect the data youentrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
We protect your personal information
We take seriously our duty to protect the data youentrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
Special information for parents While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal information of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal information without their consent, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal information, we will delete his/her data from our files.
Special information for parents
While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal information of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal information without their consent, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal information, we will delete his/her data from our files.
Changes to this Privacy Notice Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice. The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice. The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Contact Us If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal information, please contact our Data Protection Officer at [email protected]. Koninklijke Philips N.V. High Tech Campus 5 5656AE, Eindhoven The Netherlands
Contact Us
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal information, please contact our Data Protection Officer at [email protected].
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
High Tech Campus 5
5656AE, Eindhoven
The Netherlands
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.