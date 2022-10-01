Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Oct 01, 2022 ∙ 3 min read
[0:00] ∙ Introduction [19:26] ∙ How maintenance is currently handled [17:59] ∙ Proactive, automated approach to medical equipment maintenance [16:11] ∙ How Philips uses big data
[13:39] ∙ Expert voice
[4:43] ∙ Questions and answers
[0:00] ∙ Introduction
[19:26] ∙ How maintenance is currently handled
[17:59] ∙ Proactive, automated approach to medical equipment maintenance
[16:11] ∙ How Philips uses big data
In this webinar a Philips expert illustrates how, instead of responding to an incident reactively and manually — through visits, diagnoses and repairs — hospitals have the option of a proactive, automated maintenance model that leverages data already generated by their equipment.
This means that less of their time will be spent diagnosing critical equipment, and through real-time performance monitoring of medical equipment, departments can save costs and be relieved of the pressure that comes with accounting for systems failures with an ever-growing fleet.
Principal Architect, Services at Philips Healthcare
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.