Support early intervention



The information provided by capnography is a valuable clinical tool to support early detection and intervention for ventilation and perfusion inefficiencies, metabolic disorders and respiratory and airway compromise. We offer both mainstream and sidestream capnography sensors, and sampling lines in sizes to fit patients from neonates to adults, for both intubated and non-intubated patients. Quick and easy to use, these high-quality sensors are designed to suit the specific needs of each patient throughout the care continuum.