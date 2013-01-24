Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

trickiest care questions

Innovative diagnostic and treatment devices for even your most complex challenges. It's all in the details.

Contact us

Image Guided Therapy Devices

 

As a healthcare provider, your focus is on improving treatment for every patient, every time. At Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices, we help you achieve that goal.

 

Our integrated solutions advance the art of minimally invasive procedures for patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease or lead extraction indications. The medical community seeks ever more precise, accurate and efficient tools in order to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for the right patient at the point of care. The aim is to save and improve lives while reducing the total cost of care through more efficient, more appropriate and more personal therapies.

 

We have been innovating for over 125 years. Our solutions endure over time. Philips image guided therapy devices deliver unique and specific capabilities. Our total lab solutions include planning, financing, construction and training, while our education, partnership and reimbursement programs further demonstrate our ongoing commitment to realizing ever-better outcomes for your patients.

Cardiovascular Disease

Coronary Artery Disease
Heart icon
Americans who are ≥20 years old
Estimated 6.5 million people
Hospital discharges: 1.35 million
Peripheral Artery Disease
Foot icon
Americans who are ≥40 years old
Estimated 6.8 million people
Hospital discharges: 146,000
Cardiac implanted electronic devices
Heart IED icon
Seven million implanted cardiac devices today
1.3 million more added annually
6 in 10 CIED patients with device infections are undertreated or not treated at all
All Cardiovascular Disease
Dollar sign icon
Americans who are ≥20 years old
Estimated 92.1 million people
Cost: $316.1 billion
Circle graphic
Source: American Heart Association & Philips
Dr. Karan Reddy and Randall Caswell

Getting your patients back to their lives, quicker

 

Our solutions help you get your patients back to living an active life faster and more seamlessly than ever before. We continually innovate toward greater precision and accuracy. Hear stories from patients and physicians who have benefited from the Philips portfolio of minimally invasive image guided therapy solutions. Click below to learn about their journeys.
Learn more

Decide, Guide, Treat & Confirm

Your patients and colleagues depend on you to make the right call the first time, every time. Philips provides a portfolio of advanced diagnostic and specialized treatment solutions to support you in doing just that. These products complement your practice so that you can optimize diagnosis and treatment while you improve workflow and gain efficiencies. And as new challenges emerge in the cardiovascular space, you can collaborate with us to understand and meet your evolving and exacting needs with new solutions that are backed by real-world experience and clinical evidence.
Decide guide treat confirm graphic
White line
Physiology and imaging devices help you decide which patients need treatment, as well as select the appropriate therapy for each. 
White line
White line
IVUS helps guide treatment, providing more data about lesions than angiography alone for precise stent sizing and placement.
White line
White line
Our atherectomy devices and specialty balloons help you treat even the most complex cases.
White line
White line
IVUS and physiology data help confirm the effectiveness of treatment, creating the potential for the best patient outcomes.
White line
  • Coronary
    Coronary

    Our leading coronary imaging, physiology and therapy devices enable health care providers to optimize and streamline percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs).

    Click here to read more
  • Peripheral
    Peripheral

    Our peripheral vascular portfolio ensures clinicians feel confident that they’re delivering the best possible care with personalized treatment and quality of life for their patients.

    Click here to read more
  • Lead Management
    Lead Management

    Patients with CIEDs are on a lifelong journey, and Philips is there to make sure it’s a healthy one. Making the right decision at the right time regarding lead extraction is critical for every patient. When extraction is the right decision, our devices help ensure safe, predictable lead removal.

    Click here to read more
Bert video

On the Image Guided Therapy Devices team, we're passionate about continuously innovating to make our work meaningful for everyone.

 

Hear how our teammates work together to treat every patient like family and why we’re inspired by the ability to directly impact someone’s life.

Supporting you at every turn

Customer support

Customer Support

 

Connect with our customer service team if you have questions or issues with your Philips software and products.
Learn more
Reimbursement Support for US

Reimbursement Support for US

 

Information for clinicians, hospitals, and general healthcare professionals on the subjects of coding and payment for Philips IGT Devices technologies.
Learn more
Instructions for use

Instructions for Use

 

Instructions for Use (IFUs) of our products are available online for your convenience.
Learn more
Customer sales

Customer Sales

 

Have a sales representative contact you, or request product literature.
Learn more
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand