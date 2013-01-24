Through the advent of AI and data-driven technologies, the shift has begun from reactive to proactive maintenance, and, in time, to predictive maintenance. Through remote monitoring, engineers can proactively assess equipment and respond before it degrades. Increasingly, more predictive capabilities will enable engineers to know when a system is going to degrade and automatically order the necessary parts for repair.



Making the future of maintenance more predictable and proactive and keeping unplanned downtime to zero. As Burcu Sen, Sr. Product Manager, Philips Services, Service Portfolio Management ventures: “At Philips, we offer much more than simple upkeep for your technology.