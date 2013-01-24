Home
IT services that understand your needs, designed around you


Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your Patient Care Monitoring Services systems and network up and running smoothly.
 

We share your dedication to solve issues before they start, and your drive to keep going day and night until the job is done.
 

With us supporting your IT needs you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.
 

Together, we can create a healthier future.

Different people, different IT needs


Technology is fundamentally changing the way healthcare is delivered. Today, your IT networks capture data from an ever-increasing number of disparate sources, making them increasingly complex to manage for IT stakeholders:
    Our comprehensive, portfolio of support


    We’ve developed a comprehensive portfolio of IT Services which are designed to support all of your IT Service requirements for your Philips patient monitoring solutions:
    In focus

    Philips Network Assessment –

    Supporting the reliable network performance you need


    Our Philips Network Assessment enable the seamless integration of IntelliVue patient monitoring components across your IT infrastructure – enabling compliance to security and data transfer requirements for both wired and/or wireless network infrastructure. With Philips Network Assessment, you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.

    • What if...


      a patient wearing an ECG-telemetry device

      collapses outside the wireless coverage area?

    • What if...


      a neonatal in the intensive care unit experiences a critical situation and their alarm sounds in the central station, but the hospital IT network is running a scheduled update?

    • What next?


      With decades of experience building networks to combat problems such as these, Philips offer multiple options designed to meet the unique needs of your hospital organization’s networking requirements.
      What Philips Network Assessment can do for you


      Philips Network Assessment is provided through technical assistance and knowledge transfer from our experienced Philips service personnel,       who work together with your teams to ensure an optimal performance of your network in combination with our patient monitoring solutions.

       

      Philips Network Assessment delivers a smooth and reliable end-to-end implementation of Philips components within your environment, and is achieved in three stages;

        • 1. Baseline Network Assessment


          We collaborate with your teams to perform a baseline evaluation of your network:
          • Defining and understanding your clinical and technical workflow requirements
          • Explaining and discussing Philips requirements on your network to achieve the best results from our products
          • Review of networking and validation requirements
          • Understanding impact on infrastructure
          • Creating a Statement of Work (SoW)


        • 2. Network Design Consultancy


          Our knowledgeable engineers guide and support your teams during the change process:
          • Providing consultancy for appropriate network remediation or infrastructure enhancements
          • Delivering expertise around the role of Patient Monitoring solutions within the network environment

        • 3. Post Install Functional Tests and Verification


          We conduct a minimum 24-hour end-to-end network performance test during install to ensure the required specifications are met:
          • Providing outcome documentation for your risk management purposes
          • Offering a collaborative approach of working together with your staff
          • Analysis of data capture during our survey in the coverage area
          • May provide real time fix or improvement scenario if necessary
          • Provision of verification report and user acceptance test

        • Deployment


          Based on the findings of steps 1-3 we define and deliver the optimum deployment package for your environment:
          • Covering a wired, a mixed infrastructure (including wired and wireless), or pure wireless infrastructure setup
          • Ensuring your satisfaction through professional, experienced service delivery

        How Philips Network Assessment can benefit you

          • • Philips Network Assessment gives you the confidence that your patient monitoring equipment will perform consistently, day-in, day-out
            • Our easy implementation process gives you quicker access to the clinical applications and systems your patients need

          • • We work to identify and eliminate potential gaps that can have a negative impact on the performance of your network
            • May improve IT network performance and support and optimize clinical workflow

          • • By optimizing the use of your network infrastructure, you increase the return on investment from your patient monitoring technology and ensure planning security

          For more information download our Philips Network Assessment brochure here:

          Download here (PDF)

          To learn more about how our IT Services can help you and your patients - contact your local sales representative directly.

          Contact us here
