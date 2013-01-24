Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your Patient Care Monitoring Services systems and network up and running smoothly.
We share your dedication to solve issues before they start, and your drive to keep going day and night until the job is done.
With us supporting your IT needs you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.
Together, we can create a healthier future.
a patient wearing an ECG-telemetry device
collapses outside the wireless coverage area?
Philips Network Assessment is provided through technical assistance and knowledge transfer from our experienced Philips service personnel, who work together with your teams to ensure an optimal performance of your network in combination with our patient monitoring solutions.
Philips Network Assessment delivers a smooth and reliable end-to-end implementation of Philips components within your environment, and is achieved in three stages;