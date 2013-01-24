Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Actiwatch Spectrum Plus Get the Actiwatch advantage

Actiwatch Spectrum Plus

Get the Actiwatch advantage

The Actiwatch family of devices is designed to help you better understand a subject’s daily activity and sleep/wake patterns in response to drug or behavioral therapies. Each device is built to be rugged, comfortable, and waterproof.

Advanced Sensing Capabilities

Actiwatch Spectrum Plus Wristwatch with advanced sensing capabilities Collect activity and sleep information along with multiple light measurements, event marker button entries and patient compliance over days, weeks and even months.
Valuable endpoints for a variety of applications

Gather important outcome measures for pharma, academic research, and clinical applications. Collect up to nine different parameters (depending on model).
Data Collection

Actiwatch Spectrum Plus collects up to seven data channels simultaneously.
Scientifically-valid technology from a leader in sleep

Validated against PSG gold standard for sleep measures1,2, 3 . Used in hundreds of studies in a variety of environments . Used on infants through the elderly.
Sleep/wake history reliably tracks sleep

Compact, reliable devices that are easy to implement.. Small size, comfortable, and waterproof . Data is recorded 24/7 to help you obtain real-world insights into subjects’ sleep/wake patterns.
