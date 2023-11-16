A discussion on digital strategy in healthcare

In this podcast, from Becker’s Healthcare, Madhuri Sebastian, Global Business Leader, Radiology Informatics at Philips discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of healthcare technology and innovation, and how this trend is expected to continue as remote work and staff shortages persist. The use of technologies like cloud and AI has become essential in simplifying complex operations, such as radiology. However, challenges still exist in unifying data and creating actionable insights. Data silos and interoperability issues hinder the ability to leverage automated tools and solutions effectively. Addressing these challenges can help alleviate staff burnout and improve patient care, Sebastian says.

