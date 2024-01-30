By Philips Featuring ∙ Dr. med. Joachim Hohmann, Riccarda Maire, Michel Maire, Ika Draude ∙ Jan 30, 2024 ∙ 25 min
[1:30] ∙ Introduction on SmartSpeed [4:05] ∙ First experiences with SmartSpeed at Kantonsspital Winterthur [6:56] ∙ Case review: Prostate [10:44] ∙ Case review: Liver [16:28] ∙ How SmartSpeed and MR Workspace transform the daily routine in Medical Imaging Luzern
Gain insights from experts in the field as we unravel the transformative potential of Philips SmartSpeed, paving the way for a new era in AI-driven medical imaging. Discover which benefits Kantonsspital Winterthur and Medical Imaging Luzern experience in terms of speed and image quality.
"It allows us to shorten the time slots for our patients with about 10 minutes."
Lead physician in abdominal and oncological diagnostics Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Kantonsspital Winterthur, Switzerland
Lead physician in abdominal and oncological diagnostics
Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
Kantonsspital Winterthur, Switzerland
Lead technologist, Medical Imaging Luzern
Lead technologist, Medical Imaging Luzern
Installed base program manager, Philips
