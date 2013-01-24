Philips IntelliVue Guardian System with Early Warning Scoring (EWS) aids in identifying subtle signs of deterioration in a general floor patient’s condition at the point of care, hours before a potential adverse event. So caregivers and Rapid Response Teams can respond earlier – in time to make a difference.

IntelliVue Guardian automated EWS helps to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay. Plus the system can be tailored to your hospital’s escalation protocols to improve clinical workflow, financial outcomes, and patient care.

Learn more about our IntelliVue Guardian Solution.

