Healthcare professionals, especially the younger workforce, recognize they need to learn new and emerging skills. The Future Health Index 2020 highlights that younger healthcare professionals are aware of the future gaps in their careers, citing four key areas as needing input.1

Skills: 44% say their medical education has not prepared them at all for business administration tasks.

Knowledge: 78% only knew “value-based care” by name/a little or nothing at all.

Data: 35% don’t know how to use digital patient data to inform patient care.

Expectations: 41% disagree or neither agree nor disagree that the reality of their career lives up to their hopes and expectations.