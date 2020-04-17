Held before the 29th annual SMRT conference, the Precision Diagnosis in MRI event offers a platform to develop your knowledge about advanced imaging techniques within magnetic resonance.

This CPD accredited user group meeting features a presentation on cardiovascular MRI by Dr. Tim Leiner, Professor of Radiology at the Department of Radiology, Utrecht University Hospital, The Netherlands.

The meeting’s agenda also includes talks by other leading radiographers on topics such as Advanced Neuro Applications and Radiation Free Imaging for Paediatrics.

Following the meeting, we will be hosting our annual customer dinner at 12-Micron in Barangaroo. The customer dinner provides our guests with the opportunity to network with their fellow peers in a relaxed setting.

The Precision Diagnosis in MRI event is open to both local and international customers and is free to attend.