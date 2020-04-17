Home
SMRT 2020
Philips Australia and New Zealand present:
Precision Diagnosis in MRI

Held before the 29th annual SMRT conference, the Precision Diagnosis in MRI event offers a platform to develop your knowledge about advanced imaging techniques within magnetic resonance.

 

This CPD accredited user group meeting features a presentation on cardiovascular MRI by Dr. Tim Leiner, Professor of Radiology at the Department of Radiology, Utrecht University Hospital, The Netherlands.

 

The meeting’s agenda also includes talks by other leading radiographers on topics such as Advanced Neuro Applications and Radiation Free Imaging for Paediatrics.

 

Following the meeting, we will be hosting our annual customer dinner at 12-Micron in Barangaroo. The customer dinner provides our guests with the opportunity to network with their fellow peers in a relaxed setting. 

 

The Precision Diagnosis in MRI event is open to both local and international customers and is free to attend.

User group meeting


Date: Friday, 17 April 2020

Time: 12:00pm – 5:00pm 
Location: International Convention Centre, Sydney
14 Darling Dr, Sydney NSW 2000

Customer dinner


Date: Friday, 17 April 2020

Time: 6:30pm – 10:00pm
Location: 12-Micron, Waterman’s Room

Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000

User group meeting agenda

12:00 pm
Lunch
12:45 pm
Presentations commence
3:00 pm
Afternoon tea
3:30 pm
Presentations continue
5:00 pm
Meeting close

Please register below by Friday, 10 April 2020 to attend the Precision Diagnosis in MRI event. Spaces are limited.

Register now!

