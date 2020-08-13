Home
Webinar:
Managing Traumatic Cardiac Arrest 

13 August 2020
3:30pm – 4:50pm Australia Eastern Standard Time


1 CPD point will be awarded (Australia and New Zealand only)
Program

Program

1 hour 20 minutes

Costs

Free

Audience

Audience

Paramedics, Emergency Physicians, Emergency Nurses

Registration

After registration, you will receive a link to access the live webinar

This webinar is in partnership and supported by The Council of Ambulance Authorities.

Description

Join our webinar for an exciting journey of clinical education and best practice sharing on the management of Traumatic Cardiac Arrest (TCA) to improve clinical outcomes and maximize survival.

Webinar synopsis

TCA is the most urgent, time-critical, life-threatening trauma situation Emergency Medical Service personnel can face. The understanding and management of this condition has progressed significantly in the last few years. In this exciting, topical webinar, Prof Lyon will present the epidemiology and pathology of TCA; describe the ‘HOT’ algorithm of pre-hospital interventions; how to maximize chance of survival and address some key issues such as whether chest compressions should be performed in TCA.
Speaker profile

Dr Paul Ong

Professor Richard Lyon MBE

MBChB(Hons) MD MRCP FRCEM FCPara FIMC (RCS Ed)

Associate Medical Director,

Kent Surrey Sussex HEMS

United Kingdom

Professor Lyon is an active Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Pre-hospital Care and Associate Medical Director for Air Ambulance, Kent Surrey Sussex. Prof Lyon holds a personal Chair of Pre-hospital Emergency Care at the University of Surrey and has been honoured by HM The Queen for his services to emergency healthcare. Prof Lyon has an established research portfolio in pre-hospital resuscitation, trauma care and emergency medicine with an extensive publication record. He has won numerous international awards including the top research award from the European Resuscitation Council. Prof Lyon was a lead doctor for the London 2012 Olympic Stadium and takes a leading role in Event Medicine. He is an active member of the UK International Search & Rescue Team and has previous experience in the British Armed Forces. Prof Lyon is a current member of the Resuscitation Council (UK) Executive Committee and author of several international guidelines.

