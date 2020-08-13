Professor Lyon is an active Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Pre-hospital Care and Associate Medical Director for Air Ambulance, Kent Surrey Sussex. Prof Lyon holds a personal Chair of Pre-hospital Emergency Care at the University of Surrey and has been honoured by HM The Queen for his services to emergency healthcare. Prof Lyon has an established research portfolio in pre-hospital resuscitation, trauma care and emergency medicine with an extensive publication record. He has won numerous international awards including the top research award from the European Resuscitation Council. Prof Lyon was a lead doctor for the London 2012 Olympic Stadium and takes a leading role in Event Medicine. He is an active member of the UK International Search & Rescue Team and has previous experience in the British Armed Forces. Prof Lyon is a current member of the Resuscitation Council (UK) Executive Committee and author of several international guidelines.