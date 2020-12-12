Home
EACVI 2020

at EACVI 2020

EACVI – Best of Imaging 2020
Friday, 11 December - Saturday, 12 December 2020

EACVI industry Satellite Symposium:

Using the latest innovations in Cardiac Imaging to solve the challenges of your clinical practice.

Saturday, December 12th, 6 PM (CET).
View the session

Chairperson:

Luigi Badano (Milan, Italy)

Presentations:

Analyzing both right and left heart chambers efficiently in heart failure
Valentina Volpato
(Milan, Italy)
Revealing new insights for the Left Atrium Appendage
Xavier Iriart
(Bordeaux, France)
Transforming structural heart intervention with new visualization tools
Ralph Stephan Von Bardeleben
(Mainz, Germany)

New innovations

affiniti cvx thumbnail

EPIQ CVx

Philips EPIQ CVx ultrasound system delivers the tools you need to inform your clinical decisions supporting you in delivering outstanding patient care at every step, from diagnosis to treatment.
See what's new in EPIQ CVx Release 7.0
affiniti cvx thumbnail

Affiniti CVx

Affiniti CVx ultrasound system is specifically designed to meet the everyday demands of cardiology – helping you deliver better care to more patients. (CE mark pending)
View more
epiq cvx thumbnail

EPIQ CVxi

EPIQ CVxi is a cardiovascular ultrasound system built to enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, which enables multimodality decision support.
View more
Lumify thumbnail

The world’s first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution

Live communication support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with intergrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.
Learn more about Lumify
intellispace cardiovascular 5.x thumbnail

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 5.x

The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution provides a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.
View a demonstration
IntelliSpace Portal 12 thumbnail

IntelliSpace Portal 12

First-time-right, intelligent and quantitative clinical insights, designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while  still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. IntelliSpace Portal 12 is a scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise.
Learn more about IntelliSpace Portal 12

