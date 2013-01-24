Home
Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology

Thursday 30 July 2020 at 12:00PM SGT (GMT +8 hrs)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to impact nearly every aspect of the human condition, and cardiology is not an exception to this trend. This webinar brings together experts to discuss the potential of AI in transforming healthcare delivery and how it may be best deployed in the clinical practice of cardiology. The experts will also discuss the importance of AI applications such as imaging, algorithms and diagnostic or treatment decision-making.
Time
Agenda
12:00pm

Introduction

Chaired by Prof Jack Tan
12:05pm
Combining Empathy and AI, what it means for better tomorrow
Prof Yeo Khung Keong
12:17pm
Q&A
12:25pm
AI in Cardiology: Concepts, Tools and Challenges – “the horse is the one who runs, you must be the jockey”
Dr Jasper Tromp
12:37pm
Q&A
12:45pm
Utility of AI in invasive cardiology: A step forward for daily practice
Prof Javier Escaned
12:57pm
Q&A
1:05pm

AI assist Cardiologists with workflow, diagnoses – Algorithmic Versus Expert Human Interpretation of Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio Coronary Pressure-Wire Pull Back Data

Dr Justin Davies
1:17pm
Q&A
1:27pm

Closing

Prof Jack Tan

Faculty

Chair

Adj Assoc Prof Jack Tan

Deputy Head & Senior Consultant

National Heart Centre Singapore

President, Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology

Singapore

Speakers

Adj Assoc Prof Khung Keong Yeo

Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology 
National Heart Centre Singapore 
Singapore

Dr Jasper Tromp

Co-Director

Cardiovascular Clinical Trial Data Management Centre

National Heart Centre Singapore

Singapore

Prof Javier Escaned

Head, Interventional Cardiology

Hospital Clinico San Carlos

Spain

Dr Justin Davies

Senior Research Fellow & Hononary Consultant Cardiologist

National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, United Kingdom

Panelists

Dr Takayuki Warisawa

Prof Baskaran Lohendran

Consultant, Department of Cardiology

National Heart Centre Singapore

Singapore

Dr Takayuki Warisawa

Interventional Cardiologist / Cardiologist

Japan

Asian Pacific Cardiology
The AI in Cardiology webinar is organized by Asia Pacific Society of Cardiology, in collaboration with Philips

