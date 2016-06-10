Lumea IPL App

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.



Other third parties



Philips may also work with third parties who process your information or personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.



If Philips shares information or personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for its own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data.



Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.



When required by law, or as necessary to protect our rights, we may share your data with public and governmental authorities.



Cross-border transfer



Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers. By using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.



If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here).



For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting us here.



How long do we keep your data?



We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the app and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).



Your Choices and Rights



If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.



In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.



Where we process your data to provide our services based on our terms, we may not be able to provide the services if we do not process your data. Where we rely on our legitimate interests, we ensure that the processing does not outweigh your privacy rights and interests. Where we rely on consent, you may withdraw it at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing before your withdrawal.



If you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.



We protect your personal data



We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.



Special information for parents



While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.



If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.



Changes to this privacy notice



Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.



The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed about the updates to the Privacy Notice.



Contact us



If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, you may contact us (including our Data Protection Officer and/or Representative) here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.



Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.

High Tech Campus 5, 5656 AE,

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

