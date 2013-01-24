Home
Future health index reports 2021 masthead Australia
Australian report

Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis

 

The Future Health Index 2021 Australian report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future.
Australia highlights

 
 

Healthcare leaders in Australia identify three key trends that are shaping the future of healthcare

About one-fifth of Australian healthcare leaders say value-based care has already been realized in their place of work
In three years, Australian healthcare leaders’ investment in AI is expected to primarily center around optimizing operational efficiency – including improving workflow. 
Implementing sustainability practices at their hospital or healthcare facility will be a primary priority for many of Australia's healthcare leaders three years from now.

Following its pandemic response, Australia can serve as a global model for healthcare resilience. This is an opportunity to foster an innovation mindset through the adoption of digital technologies and move closer to value based care.


Matt Moran, Managing Director of Philips Australia & New Zealand

A vision of sustainable and patient-centered healthcare, enabled by smart technology

 

Leaders are prioritizing these areas to ensure they are ready to deliver quality healthcare in a post-pandemic world:
A roadmap for benefiting from smart technologies that considers the tools that are currently available to them
Growing interest in sustainability and environmental sourcing
Strategic partnerships to foster innovation and deliver much-needed technology infrastructure
Increased anticipation of care delivery outside the hospital, driven by patient demand
Explore insights from our Future Health Index global report series

Global report

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips.

 

The  Future Health Index 2021 report examines the experiences of nearly 3,000 healthcare leaders and their expectations for the future. The research for the Future Health Index 2021 report was conducted in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States of America). The study combines a quantitative survey and qualitative interviews conducted from December 2020 - March 2021.
For the full methodology click here.