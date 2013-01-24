Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis

The Future Health Index 2021 Australian report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future.
Following its pandemic response, Australia can serve as a global model for healthcare resilience. This is an opportunity to foster an innovation mindset through the adoption of digital technologies and move closer to value based care.
Matt Moran, Managing Director of Philips Australia & New Zealand
Leaders are prioritizing these areas to ensure they are ready to deliver quality healthcare in a post-pandemic world:
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips.
The Future Health Index 2021 report examines the experiences of nearly 3,000 healthcare leaders and their expectations for the future. The research for the Future Health Index 2021 report was conducted in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States of America). The study combines a quantitative survey and qualitative interviews conducted from December 2020 - March 2021.