Late night scrolling and COVID anxiety: the two big issues stopping Aussies from getting good sleep

More people are turning to online resources, telehealth for sleep concerns preferably includes one keyword

While people may have relied on lifestyle strategies to address their sleep woes, many turned to online searches to learn more about treatments to improve sleep (35%). With telehealth on the rise during the pandemic, less than half of Australians (43%) expressed a willingness to seek help in the future for sleep related concerns from a sleep specialist through telehealth, with many (66%) believing it would be difficult to find one through an online or telephone-based program.

“This year’s survey results confirm what we’ve believed to be true for a while: the slow adoption of telehealth is not due to a lack of technology,” said Penny Stewart, General Manager Sleep and Respiratory Care at Philips Australia & New Zealand.

“The tools required to deliver telehealth efficiently and reliably already exist, and the interest from consumers is apparent, particularly in the face of COVID-19. When used properly, sleep telehealth can potentially help to enhance efficiency and quality of care, improve health outcomes, empower patients to make informed decisions, and provide equitable healthcare for all. Since the beginning of 2020, we have seen a 35% increase in the average number of unique devices connecting to Philips’ cloud-based patient management services every day [2].”

Sleep apnoea patients have struggled with CPAP therapy use during COVID-19

This last paragraph can deepen the product or solution specifics, also a good paragraph to include a link to more product specifications on Philips.com.

Sleep apnoea continues to impact quality of sleep across the world, with a slight increase in globally reported cases from those that have been diagnosed with the issue since last year (2020: 9% vs. 2021: 12%). COVID-19 could be a potential inhibitor to CPAP therapy use among sleep apnoea patients, with 84% of Australian patients stating they have altered their sleep apnoea treatment since the beginning of the pandemic and 43% stating they have stopped treatment due to COVID-19. 22% of those who reported discontinuing the therapy cited a lack of access to supplies due to COVID-19 related reason, with 17% citing concerns around their ability to spread COVID through the use of a CPAP device.

These findings further solidify Philips’ commitment to developing clinically proven solutions to empower those living with sleep apnoea or facing other sleep challenges to take control of their health. For more than 35 years, Philips has been studying sleep from every angle, collecting billions of nights of sleep data to better understand how sleep affects health. Today, Philips’ growing portfolio of sleep solutions collectively address more than 80% of known sleep issues [3]. These solutions and services are supported by clinical research and technical data to offer scientifically personalised care and instil confidence among those who use them.