Making AI feel natural for clinicians: Philips approach to integrated workflows

As signaled by the rapid growth and investment in AI technologies, the shift in healthcare is coming, and the benefits are significant, with AI set to impact almost every industry globally.

While there is still much to be understood about the full potential of AI, Philips is proving the most-effective clinical decision making is done when technology and clinical knowledge work in partnership. Philips is at the cutting edge of AI adoption, with active programs across the globe focused on effectively implementing the technology to improve the lives of patients.

The capabilities of AI within healthcare

The capabilities of AI technologies are significant, especially the ability to process and analyse significant amounts of information quickly and effectively. The rapid growth in data availability sets within the healthcare system has persisted, as technology plays a more significant role in clinician record keeping and management.

Moreover, this growth has helped AI technology become more effective, as the technology is now able to learn by itself, no longer relying on clinician expertise in its base code to understand when an insight is developed. Known as Deep Learning, AI systems can now absorb years of clinical data and transform it into digestible, and therefore more useful, insights for clinicians in real time, without the need for clinical oversight.

We’re seeing AI work together with clinicians to enhance the development of insights throughout a clinical workflow. Working in partnership, AI is able to provide historical context to clinical decisions and find even the subtlest trends in data sets to unearth insights previously unrecognised by clinicians having to work by themselves.

Recognising the role AI should play in clinical decision making is vital. The Philips Enterprise Diagnostic Imaging Solution is clinically intelligent software that is able to adapt to the skills and preferences of individual healthcare professionals by delivering configurable insights tools that can:

Provide access to the most vital information for healthcare professionals to leverage in the development of treatment, and

Ensure that information is delivered at the ideal stage of the clinical process, guaranteeing its effective use in patient treatment

AI technology’s effective implementation into a workflow, as Philips has delivered, generates more-dynamic, more-meaningful findings for enhanced patient care. With our technology recognised by Frost & Sullivan as a leading example of how AI can be effectively integrated into a healthcare workflow.

How AI builds towards value based care

By delivering a tailored and situationally aware analysis of an individual patient, AI technology is a pathway that enables the transition towards a value based care model. As Philips continues to lead in integrating technologies like AI into existing workflows at multiple points throughout the patient journey, the sense of natural adaption, for patients and clinicians, continues to build trust within both cohorts. The partnership between healthcare professionals and AI technology allows context to be attached to raw findings, driving towards a value based model of care assessment from a patient perspective.

By seamlessly combining clinical and technological insights, and enhancing the face-to-face care interactions between clinicians and patients by delivering more accurate and time-critical assessments, we create a more natural enhancement of expected care, ensuring patients feel the value clinicians provide.

Moving beyond simple implementation, Philips is making the AI experience seamless – for patients, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders across the sector – by bringing together clinical and technology-developed insights in partnership, Philips is leading in making the process feel more human.