Apr 08, 2021

Philips installs leading digital imaging solutions at new Central Acute Services Building

   


The new state-of-the-art Central Acute Services Building at Westmead Hospital sees the installation of the first Intraoperative Elition X dual entry MRI machine in Australia and New Zealand, delivered alongside other leading diagnostic imaging technologies from Philips.

   

  • The Central Acute Services Building is the centrepiece of the more than $1 billion Westmead Health Precinct.
  • The new development delivers two new Emergency Departments, 25 digital operating theatres and more than 300 patient rooms alongside world-class research and education facilities.
  • The precinct features next generation diagnostic and neurovascular imaging solutions vastly improving the efficiency and accuracy of care delivered to trauma patients requiring critical care.

 

Sydney, Australia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has announced the successful installation of the most advanced digital diagnostic and neurovascular imaging solutions supporting the recent launch of the Central Acute Services Building, a brand-new, integrated health, education and medical research facility in Sydney, Australia. Fast-tracked under the NSW Government’s COVID-19 response, the new state of the art health facility was opened by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in March and features new digital imaging-enabled operating theatres and expanded imaging services.

 

As the centrepiece of Westmead Health Precinct’s $1 billion dollar redevelopment project, the Central Acute Services Building is now equipped with Philips’ most advanced medical imaging technology, featuring Australia’s first Elition X dual entry intraoperative MRI machines, designed to provide and enhance speed and efficiency for critical neuro cases such as stroke and acute trauma where speed is crucial to the diagnosis and treatment of patients in critical condition.

 

These new state-of-the-art digital imaging enabled operating theatres now provide higher speed, efficiency, and collaboration between surgeons and radiologists. With the immediate feedback of intraoperative MRI, clinicians can achieve first time right diagnoses and real-time adjustments based on up-to-date MRI information at virtually any time during surgical procedures.

 

Clinicians can now also perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with the newly installed Azurion biplane system. Specifically selected by Westmead Hospital’s Interventional Neuro, Vascular and Surgical teams for its speed and accuracy in trauma care, this industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping them optimise their lab performance and workflows and make fast, informed decisions to provide superior care for patients that need critical treatment. These powerful diagnostic capabilities boost clinical confidence in a dynamic operating theatre environment and result in a better experience for patients and overall better health outcomes.
This project undertaken by the NSW Government demonstrates Philips unique ability to support public sector organisations looking to ramp up their health systems’ capabilities and accelerate their digital health strategies in response to COVID-19. Providing a more robust and effective healthcare ecosystem in record time.”

Matt Moran

Managing Director of Philips Australia and New Zealand

   

“It is very encouraging to see public health departments adopting technologies and workflows aligned to a more sustainable and robust healthcare future. The Westmead precinct is a leading example of what is possible for the next generation of health delivery,” said Matt Moran.

 

Westmead Health Precinct is one of the largest health, education, research and training precincts in Australia. Staff and patients began relocating to the new facility in February of 2021, with both the adult and children’s emergency departments now open to the public. Philips has delivered leading precision diagnostic and image guide therapy imaging solutions for the Westmead Hospital Central Acute Services Building, including the Philips Elition XAzurion Bi Plane, Azurion Flexmove as well as the DigitalDiagnost C90, Zenition 70 and the wDR MobileDiagnost 2.1

About Royal Philips  

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at https://www.philips.com.au/a-w/about/news/home.html

Topics

Diagnosis & Treatment Precision medicine Radiology Press release

