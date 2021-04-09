Philips installs leading digital imaging solutions at new Central Acute Services Building

The Central Acute Services Building is the centrepiece of the more than $1 billion Westmead Health Precinct.

The new development delivers two new Emergency Departments, 25 digital operating theatres and more than 300 patient rooms alongside world-class research and education facilities.

The precinct features next generation diagnostic and neurovascular imaging solutions vastly improving the efficiency and accuracy of care delivered to trauma patients requiring critical care.

Sydney, Australia – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has announced the successful installation of the most advanced digital diagnostic and neurovascular imaging solutions supporting the recent launch of the Central Acute Services Building, a brand-new, integrated health, education and medical research facility in Sydney, Australia. Fast-tracked under the NSW Government’s COVID-19 response, the new state of the art health facility was opened by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in March and features new digital imaging-enabled operating theatres and expanded imaging services.

As the centrepiece of Westmead Health Precinct’s $1 billion dollar redevelopment project, the Central Acute Services Building is now equipped with Philips’ most advanced medical imaging technology, featuring Australia’s first Elition X dual entry intraoperative MRI machines, designed to provide and enhance speed and efficiency for critical neuro cases such as stroke and acute trauma where speed is crucial to the diagnosis and treatment of patients in critical condition.

These new state-of-the-art digital imaging enabled operating theatres now provide higher speed, efficiency, and collaboration between surgeons and radiologists. With the immediate feedback of intraoperative MRI, clinicians can achieve first time right diagnoses and real-time adjustments based on up-to-date MRI information at virtually any time during surgical procedures.

Clinicians can now also perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with the newly installed Azurion biplane system. Specifically selected by Westmead Hospital’s Interventional Neuro, Vascular and Surgical teams for its speed and accuracy in trauma care, this industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping them optimise their lab performance and workflows and make fast, informed decisions to provide superior care for patients that need critical treatment. These powerful diagnostic capabilities boost clinical confidence in a dynamic operating theatre environment and result in a better experience for patients and overall better health outcomes.