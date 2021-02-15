Philips partners with Gribbles Veterinary to deploy Digital Pathology solution into growing histopathology business

Once deployed, the new solution will create a virtual pathology network that will reinvent the pathologist and customer experience. The technology improves turnaround time and enables increased quality and versatility of the digital image provided to pathologists for interpretation and diagnosis.
Gribbles Veterinary has implemented the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to improve not only the customer experience but also the operational cost of processing histopathology samples by centralizing the laboratory network. This solution will also help to optimise the pathologists time and create efficiency within the Gribbles histopathology service. Sharing multi-disciplinary knowledge assists pathologists in making informed decisions and opening new insights into diseases. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution unites demonstrated technologies to improve efficiency, stimulate collaboration and increase diagnostic confidence.
Gribbles Veterinary is dependent on the global recruitment of veterinary pathologists, and COVID-19 created new challenges on-boarding new pathologists. This digital pathology solution will allow Gribbles to decouple the pathologist resource from proximity to the central laboratory in Christchurch whilst enabling remote work in addition to providing operational efficiencies to reduce the time required for interpretation on cases.
The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution will streamline and centralise the operational processing workflow and enable greater consistency in the quality processing of histology slides via a digital image. At Philips we’ve identified digital pathology as a critical element in the growing digitisation of the healthcare continuum. “We’re excited to be working with Gribbles Veterinary to provide pathologists with access to real-time clinical information in one place – across modalities, time zones, and technologies.”
Matt Moran
General Manager ANZ
“At Gribbles Veterinary, we’re committed to providing animal health professionals with the best pathology service, enabling them to deliver the highest standard of care. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical need to digitise our diagnostic capabilities and ensure continuity of our service and care delivery.” said James Richardson, General Manager of Gribbles Veterinary, adding that “This technology not only improves the customer experience, thanks to the quality and versatility of the image provided to the pathologist, it also enhances the staff experience by enabling more flexibility in the way, and place, pathologists collaborate and work. This is an important factor for us as we continue to position ourselves as the best place to work”.
James Richardson
General Manager of Gribbles Veterinary
