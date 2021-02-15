Philips partners with Gribbles Veterinary to deploy Digital Pathology solution into growing histopathology business

Once deployed, the new solution will create a virtual pathology network that will reinvent the pathologist and customer experience. The technology improves turnaround time and enables increased quality and versatility of the digital image provided to pathologists for interpretation and diagnosis.

Gribbles Veterinary has implemented the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to improve not only the customer experience but also the operational cost of processing histopathology samples by centralizing the laboratory network. This solution will also help to optimise the pathologists time and create efficiency within the Gribbles histopathology service. Sharing multi-disciplinary knowledge assists pathologists in making informed decisions and opening new insights into diseases. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution unites demonstrated technologies to improve efficiency, stimulate collaboration and increase diagnostic confidence.

Gribbles Veterinary is dependent on the global recruitment of veterinary pathologists, and COVID-19 created new challenges on-boarding new pathologists. This digital pathology solution will allow Gribbles to decouple the pathologist resource from proximity to the central laboratory in Christchurch whilst enabling remote work in addition to providing operational efficiencies to reduce the time required for interpretation on cases.