Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Australia

Dec 16, 2020

Philips delivers leading virtual hospital services to East Metropolitan Health Service

   

Perth, Australia Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the successful deployment of a first of its kind Clinical Command Centre solution with East Metropolitan Health Service (EMHS) to improve patient care and proactively detect the risk of patient deterioration.

 

As a cornerstone of EMHS’s Health in A Virtual Environment (HIVE) program, the Clinical Command Centre solution drives a hub-and-spoke model of care utilising machine learning, and predictive analytics to reduce length of stay as well as complications, avoidable transfers and mortality.

The Clinical Command Centre is based at Royal Perth Hospital, overseeing inpatients in step down units and higher acuity wards. Utilising a model of care refined by Philips over the last 20 years, EMHS clinicians and nurses will be providing a virtual safety net of specialist support for over 100 beds over the next five years.

 

“In working with the East Metropolitan Health Service to develop the HIVE program, we have created a virtual hospital solution capable of predicting patient deterioration and to help identify and prioritize patients most at risk for earlier interventions.
“This Clinical Command Center will help EMHS unlock gains and efficiencies and drive innovations that help deliver on the ‘quadruple aim’: enhancing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and improving the work life of care providers

Matt Moran

Philips Managing Director Australia and New Zealand

During the official launch of the HIVE project at EMHS, Western Australia Deputy Premier and Health Minister Hon Roger Cook stated: "The McGowan Government has a strong commitment to encouraging investment in innovation to improve the future health of all Western Australians. The Sustainable Health Review highlighted the need to invest in digital healthcare to transform and improve the quality of care for Western Australians, and the HIVE is a great example of that investment in action.”

 

He added that: "The HIVE will revolutionise the way we deliver health care in WA and will also provide ongoing opportunities for research involving artificial intelligence and data analytics to ensure WA researchers are at the forefront. The HIVE also represents a major opportunity for WA researchers and innovators to become world leaders in the development of biotechnology and AI assisted healthcare delivery."

 

Philips Clinical Command Centres leading the way globally

The Clinical Command Centre is a leading example of how technology can be integrated within healthcare to deliver improved patient outcomes and staff support.

In Clinical Command Centres across the world, Philips has leveraged its monitoring, machine learning and advanced analytics to drive reduced mortality, reduced complications and reduced length of stay. This technology has historically improved patient experience and reduced provider turnover on multiple fronts, including:

 

  • 26% reduction in patient mortality1
  • 30% reduction in length of stay2
  • and helped 15% of patients be discharged home faster3

 

Mr Moran concluded: “The advanced technologies behind our Clinical Command Centre reference sites have a proven track record and are constantly improving. However, achieving value-based outcomes requires clinical transformation – and that is precisely what has driven the success of the Philips Clinical Command Center globally over the last 20 years. Our program combines people, technology and process to provide measurable, predictable and sustainable outcomes”.

 

Philips has been recognised by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide5 for Virtual Care solutions. According to Gartner, “The ability to support the delivery of virtual care is now a must-have capability for all healthcare delivery organizations”.

 

1Lilly CM, et al. A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care. CHEST. 2014; 145(3): 500-7.

2Lilly CM, et al. Hospital Mortality, Length of Stay and Preventable Complications Among Critically Ill Patients Before and

After Tele-ICU Reengineering of Critical Care Processes. JAMA. June 2011; 305(21) 2175-83.

3Impact of an Intensive Care Unit Telemedicine Program on a Rural Health Care System. Zawada, et al. Postgrad Med J, 2009; 121(3):160-170.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Read moreRead less

Topics

Telehealth Artificial intelligence (AI) Health informatics Access to care Press release

Contacts

Albertine Schor

Sarah Al-Hashimi

Brand & Corporate Communications Manager

Tel. : +61 (0) 402117768

Media assets

image
image

Share on social media

More related news