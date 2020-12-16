Philips delivers leading virtual hospital services to East Metropolitan Health Service

During the official launch of the HIVE project at EMHS, Western Australia Deputy Premier and Health Minister Hon Roger Cook stated: "The McGowan Government has a strong commitment to encouraging investment in innovation to improve the future health of all Western Australians. The Sustainable Health Review highlighted the need to invest in digital healthcare to transform and improve the quality of care for Western Australians, and the HIVE is a great example of that investment in action.”

He added that: "The HIVE will revolutionise the way we deliver health care in WA and will also provide ongoing opportunities for research involving artificial intelligence and data analytics to ensure WA researchers are at the forefront. The HIVE also represents a major opportunity for WA researchers and innovators to become world leaders in the development of biotechnology and AI assisted healthcare delivery."

Philips Clinical Command Centres leading the way globally

The Clinical Command Centre is a leading example of how technology can be integrated within healthcare to deliver improved patient outcomes and staff support.

In Clinical Command Centres across the world, Philips has leveraged its monitoring, machine learning and advanced analytics to drive reduced mortality, reduced complications and reduced length of stay. This technology has historically improved patient experience and reduced provider turnover on multiple fronts, including:

26% reduction in patient mortality 1

30% reduction in length of stay 2

and helped 15% of patients be discharged home faster3

Mr Moran concluded: “The advanced technologies behind our Clinical Command Centre reference sites have a proven track record and are constantly improving. However, achieving value-based outcomes requires clinical transformation – and that is precisely what has driven the success of the Philips Clinical Command Center globally over the last 20 years. Our program combines people, technology and process to provide measurable, predictable and sustainable outcomes”.

Philips has been recognised by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide5 for Virtual Care solutions. According to Gartner, “The ability to support the delivery of virtual care is now a must-have capability for all healthcare delivery organizations”.

