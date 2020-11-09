Philips’ Future Health Index 2020 reveals the vital role of technology in the healthcare sector in the engagement and satisfaction of younger healthcare professionals in Australia 

The Future Health Index 2020 report identifies three core themes and critical findings:

Reality of career does not live up to expectations for some

The research finds that for many younger Australian healthcare professionals (31%), the reality of their career either does not live up to their hopes and expectations or they are undecided. In many instances, their education has not necessarily prepared them for all aspects of real-life practice. In particular, key non-clinical demands of the role such as business administration tasks (e.g. billing, budgeting and workflow management), were identified by 57% of younger Australian healthcare professionals as an area where their medical education did not prepare them at all.

Despite data and technology being integral to their daily lives, personally and professionally, 63% of Australian younger healthcare professionals say they don’t have enough digital patient data to influence patient outcomes. Additionally, 47% do not know how to use the data to inform patient care.

Harnessing technology to help transform healthcare

Younger healthcare professionals in Australia are convinced of the potential of data and technology to improve both their own work experience and that of their patients. Australia’s next generation of healthcare professionals almost universally believe that digital health technologies will potentially reduce their workload, with 92% of respondents believing that the right technologies have the potential to reduce their workload. Additionally, 39% say portability of healthcare data between hospitals or practices would most improve their work satisfaction.

Challenged and frustrated with digital health

However, the next generation of Australian healthcare professionals also appears to have a mixed relationship with digital health, citing lack of interoperability across technological systems and platforms (33%) as a top barrier for their hospital/practice to adopt additional health information technology. Of the younger Australian healthcare professionals surveyed, 78% said sharing restrictions often result in incomplete digital patient data, compared with the 15-country average of 64%.

Yet, despite broadly discussed challenges and pain points, younger healthcare professionals in Australia collectively see digital health technology as a foundation to improve the delivery of care. In fact, 33% said that digital health records are seen as the most beneficial digital health technology for improving patient care over the next five years, compared to a country average of 25%. Younger Australian healthcare professionals also said artificial intelligence (AI) to improve patient care by integrating diagnostics (23%), AI to optimise operational efficiency (21%) and AI to predict outcomes (16%) would be most beneficial for improving patient care during the next five years.

Leaving the healthcare profession as a result of stress

Younger healthcare professionals juggle immense responsibility with long working hours, leading to stress and potential burnout. Three-quarters of younger healthcare professionals in Australia (76%) say they regularly experience work-related stress and 22% report that they have considered leaving the healthcare profession as a result of this stress, compared with the 15-country average of 34%.

The Future Health Index 2020 report highlights a clear demand among this next generation of healthcare professionals for a work environment that fosters collaboration and offers flexibility. When choosing a hospital or practice in which to work, factors such as a culture of collaboration (79%) and professional autonomy (78%), are more important to younger Australian healthcare professionals than a strong record of patient outcomes (68%) or the hospital/practice’s reputation (59%).

For this generation of digital natives, technology also has an important role to play in motivation. This appears to be more pronounced in those who work in an environment where the adoption of digital health technology is high. Younger healthcare professionals across the 15 countries surveyed who work in smart facilities (80%) are more likely than those in both digital (70%) and analogue (67%) facilities to agree that advancements in medical technology excite them about the future of the healthcare profession. Moreover, younger healthcare professionals among the 15 countries surveyed who work in smart facilities are more likely (84%) than those in both digital (78%) and analogue (70%) facilities to be satisfied with their work.

Since 2016, Philips has conducted original research to help determine the readiness of countries to address global health challenges and build efficient and effective healthcare systems. For details on the Future Health Index methodology and to access the 2020 global report, visit the Future Health Index site.