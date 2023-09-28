Uncovering the economic value of Azurion with FlexArm

White paper ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ 2019 ∙ 3 min read
Institutions increasingly want to build 'universal' rooms that can be used by any discipline for any image-guided procedure in a cost-effective way.
Azurion with FlexArm allows lab and OR managers to create multi-purpose rooms capable of supporting advanced procedures in a way that optimizes resource utilization and minimizes costs. The system's unique features and geometry provides unlimited flexibility and ease of use, future-proofing the interventional suite and making it ready to support new procedures staff and suites for years to come.


A true multi-purpose suite. That’s what we have now. We can do a completely different type of complex Hybrid procedure in the morning from the one in the afternoon and, using Azure Procedure Cards for quick setup, we can do each in a repeatable, standardized, efficient fashion.
Barry T. Katzen, MD, Founder and Executive Medical Director
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI) Baptist Hospital, Miami, USA
