Comprehensive management for lung cancer programs

DynaCAD Lung and the Lung Cancer Orchestrator can help you diagnose and manage CT lung screenings and incidental pulmonary findings, while fostering collaborative treatment decision making.

At Philips, we understand the need for simplified, automated tools to guide lung cancer patients through their oncology journey. The Philips portfolio of lung solutions makes managing lung cancer programs easier, providing you the right information when you need it. From advanced visualization with DynaCAD Lung, to our Lung Cancer Orchestrator which helps identify and track patients – we're with you every step of the way.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.1 When lung nodules are found, the lack of infrastructure, coordination and capacity to manage patients in a timely manner can lead to delays in diagnosis and treatment.
Lung Cancer Orchestrator and DynaCAD Lung are just some of the solutions from the Philips Oncology Informatics portfolio. Let’s see how we can help you guide your patients along their journeys.
Bringing the quadruple aim to your lung cancer program

patient with highlighted lung icon
Improve patient experience
More than 70% of all incidental lung nodules are not followed and managed appropriately.2 With automated tools such as notifications, reminders, and status updates, we help ensure patients receive thorough care.
Money icon
Gain financial benefits
Treating late-stage patients is three times costlier for hospitals and payers than it is for cancers caught at an earlier stage.3 With a screening program that can help detect lung nodules, hospitals can lower these costs as well as drive additional revenue by treating cancer that may otherwise have been missed.4
Workflow icon - radial arrow around cogs
Streamline workflows
With Lung Cancer Orchestrator, you can enroll patients in a management protocol with automated notifications, reminders, and status updates. You can monitor and manage patient status using convenient and secure web-based tools.
Chart icon, upwards zigzagging arrow with raising bars
Better health outcomes
When diagnosed early and resected immediately, a lung cancer patient’s chance of survival at ten years jumps to 92%.5 Empowering users with the tools - such as DynaCAD Lung - to successfully monitor lung cancer at all stages ensures each patient receives appropriate care.

Elevate confidence and productivity with advanced visualization

Elevate confidence with advanced visualization - clinician looking at monitors

Interpreting CT exams is at the core of your lung cancer program. Philips DynaCAD Lung provides efficient, vendor-neutral viewing, quantification, and reporting of chest exams. Its computer-aided detection (CAD) serves as a “second pair of eyes” for finding actionable lung nodules based on size, shape, density and anatomical context. And its robust set of automated tools help you retrieve, register, view and compare prior exams and findings.
 

It also provides automated reports, including volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. Apart from archiving to the PACS, the report also integrates seamlessly with the Lung Cancer Screening Manager of the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator.

Why an “orchestrator”?

Lung cancer programs can seem like a lot of piecemeal tasks, waiting for the right triggers to move onto the next step. You need a way to manage the big picture – while keeping a close eye on the details. In an orchestra, the conductor brings all the musicians together and keeps pace through time to achieve harmony. In the same way, Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps you streamline and coordinate your lung cancer program.

Reliably keep track of patients with Lung Cancer Screening Manager

Lung Cancer Screening Manager workflow

The Lung Cancer Screening Manager of the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps simplify and automate the details of managing your lung cancer screening program, while helping you manage the big picture process. It uses a defined set of steps to ensure you complete proper follow-up of screening examinations and diagnostic testing on time.

 

Then you can communicate results to the participant and their primary care physician – as well as document results with the Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and the Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR) of the American College of Radiology (ACR). Integrating these compliance and documentation steps helps reduce administrative tasks, allowing you more time for patient care.

men and women patient icon

CT screening reduces ten year lung cancer mortality by 24% for men and 33% for women, compared to no screening.6

Find the hidden patients with Incidental Nodule Manager

Incidental Nodule Manager workflow

Incidental nodules have an approximate 25% malignancy rate, risk stratified, compared to approximately just two percent within the screening population.3,7 Of those nodules, approximately 30% are followed and properly managed.2

 

The Incidental Nodule Manager of the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps identify suspicious pulmonary findings in patients that might otherwise be overlooked. It uses Natural Language Processing to mine radiology reports for the relevant keywords to trigger referral for follow up, management and treatment. Using multiple methods for analysis and checking, Philips aims to help ensure patients are not lost to follow up.

Work together efficiently with Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator

Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator workflow

The  Oncology Tumor Board Collaborator of the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator securely integrates clinical patient information together from disparate sources – including EMRs, lab systems, pathology, radiology and genomics. The result is one dashboard for users to view entire patient profiles at once. 

 

Integrating lung cancer screening management and incidental pulmonary findings programs, Tumor Board Collaborator automates routine administrative and instructive tasks based on your established workflow protocols. When you have everything you need at hand, you can make the most of your time together.

40% of patient treatment plans and 60% of patient staging recommendations changed after a multidisciplinary tumor board review.8

Enhance confidence and productivity
with a solution built around you

Identifying lung cancer patients early can make an immense difference to their outlook and yours. Philips lung cancer solutions arm your clinical team with the tools they need to successfully implement an effective lung cancer program. DynaCAD Lung helps you interpret the exams that are the core of the program. And by enabling effective patient screening and follow-up as well as efficient collaboration, the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps you prioritize early intervention – saving costs3 and time.
enhance confidence and productivity - clinicians looking at screens

Watch how Lung Cancer Orchestrator brings everything together

How can you coordinate every lung cancer patient’s individual journey with the right care at the right time? Watch this video for an overview of how Lung Cancer Orchestrator helps you comprehensively manage your lung cancer screening program.
video thumbnail image

Note: DynaCAD Lung and Lung Cancer Orchestrator are sold separately.

1 International Agency for Research on Cancer, World Health Organization. Press Release N° 263. Latest global cancer data: Cancer burden rises to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018. 12 September 2018.

2 Blagev DP, Lloyd JF, Conner K, et al. Follow-up of Incidental Pulmonary Nodules and the Radiology Report; J Am Coll Radiol 2014;11:378-383.

3 Gildea TR, DaCosta Byfield S, Hogarth DK, Wilson DS, Quinn CC. A retrospective analysis of delays in the diagnosis of lung cancer and associated costs. Clinicoecon Outcomes Res. 2017;9:261-269.

4 Estimated for illustrative purposes based on various assumptions and expectations using: Advisory Board. Lung Cancer Screening Volume and Revenue Calculator. November 18, 2014. Updated April 12, 2016. Available at https://www.advisory.com/research/imaging-performancepartnership/resources/2014/lung-screening-toolkit/lung-cancer-screening-calculator. Last accessed August 3, 2020.

5 International Early Lung Cancer Action Program Investigators, Henschke CI, Yankelevitz DF, et al. Survival of patients with stage I lung cancer detected on CT screening. N Engl J Med. 2006;355(17):1763-1771. 

6 National Lung Screening Trial Research Team, Aberle DR, Adams AM, et al. Reduced lung-cancer mortality with low-dose computed tomographic screening. N Engl J Med. 2011;365(5):395-409.

7 Tanner NT, Aggarwal J, Gould MK, et al. Management of Pulmonary Nodules by Community Pulmonologists: A Multicenter Observational Study. Chest. 2015;148(6):1405-1414.

8 Schmidt HM, Roberts JM, Bodnar AM, et al. Thoracic multidisciplinary tumor board routinely impacts therapeutic plans in patients with lung and esophageal cancer: a prospective cohort study. Ann Thorac Surg. 2015;99(5):1719-1724.

