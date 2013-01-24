Home
Home telehealth

Care with confidence across

post-acute settings

Why Philips for home telehealth solutions

From organizational role design and program goal setting through clinical protocols, patient recruitment, and clinical workflow, Philips home telehealth programs provide you with the technology, tools and support you need to deliver effective patient care across a range of conditions and acuity levels.

 

Our programs for complex care, chronic disease management and readmission management help you meet clinical and business needs, while improving outcomes.¹ Informed by psychological research² and deployed using leading remote monitoring and communications capabilities such as two-way video, each program is optimized to foster patient engagement and satisfaction.

To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth services, please click below.  

Programs

Enabling technologies

Technology-powered connected care

 

Technology, such as the clinical workflow of eCareCoordinator and the two-way audiovisual communication of eCareCompanion, the tablet-based interfaces for the patient, help improve the patient experience and give remote care a human touch.

 

The eCareCoordinator platform connects patients with their caregivers, and caregivers with one another. Patients can log their daily health status with the home tablet-based eCareCompanion app, and clinicians in the hospital can track their populations of patients, identifying those most in need of immediate intervention to prevent a hospitalization.
eCareCoordinator

Clinical dashboard
eCareCompanion

Patient app
Vital sign measurements  

 

Simple and convenient for patients to use

 

  • Patients take their own vital signs with wireless devices:
  • One-button, automatic operation
  • Audio and visual prompts
  • Large LCD screens, buttons and fonts for easier viewing
  • Wireless, battery-operated allowing flexibility to place anywhere in the home
  • Multi-language support
  • On-board cellular for faster deployment

Related offerings

Consulting

 

Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.
More
Sleep and respiratory care

 

Philips Respironics solutions enable effective respiratory management; support recovery and chronic care at home; and connect extended care teams.
More
Clinical informatics

 

We support users across healthcare by streamlining management and analysis of clinical patient data generated by diagnostic imaging systems, cardiac testing equipment and patient monitors.
More

Disclaimers

  1. Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
  2. Debra Lieberman, Ph.D., Consultant, Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving Home Telehealth Educational Videos Users’ Health Behaviors,(2015)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

