1. Installed Base Health

The Installed Base Health section provides a quick overview as to how many Installed Products (IP) have an open incident registered against them. Those with the highest priority are listed first. The health indicator is maintained on the IP record. The criteria to drive this functionality:

• Event type of the service Case must be ‘Incident’

• Service Case status is either ‘New’ or ‘In Progress’

Installed Product (IP) is another word for equipment, system or asset.

